Herdsmen plotting to kill me, Gov Ortom raises alarm

The governor who spoke in Tiv language said he got an intelligence report that the Fulani herdsmen who are currently occupying part of Guma Local Government Area of the state were planning to attack him along Abuja-Lafia road. He said the armed herdsmen, according to the intelligence report, would ensure that all his security aides were killed after which they would kidnap him, torture him before killing him, adding that already, he had reported the matter to the police and other security agencies.

“Therefore anytime I sleep and wake up and my spirit doesn’t allow me to travel by road, I would call flight operators, but just a few days ago, the federal government has issued a circular that no flight should land in Makurdi airport again.” The governor who also alleged that some Benue indigenes were conniving with other forces in Abuja to kill him stressed the need for the federal government to urgently address the killings across Nigeria by herdsmen to pave way for peaceful election in 2019.

He disclosed that most of the polling units in the crisis-affected areas have been destroyed and taken over by Fulani herdsmen as their grazing fields. “The killings across Nigeria is a deliberate attempt by some people, either Boko Haram, armed bandits or herdsmen, working for the same purpose to disenfranchise a large proportion of Nigerians from voting for the leaders of their choice. “Amnesty International had come out to disclose that over 19,000 people have lost their lives in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Plateau states to herdsmen attacks and this does not speak well of the Nigerian nation especially as we are heading towards 2019.” While lamenting that Benue indigenes have become destitutes and refugees in their fatherland, Ortom further disclosed that pockets of killings are still going on in Makurdi, Guma, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the state. He explained further that most of the farmlands along the borderlines of Taraba and Nasarawa States have been taken over by herdsmen militia who currently occupy the areas to the detriment of the indigenes. “Even though, a goat doesn’t bite, but when you continue to provoke the goat, the goat will turn back and bite you”, he warned. He attributed the success of his administration’s amnesty programme to the support given to him by the leadership of the Catholic Church in the state.