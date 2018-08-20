Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in rural villages of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Daily Sun gathered that two persons were killed in Shonong and Kwi villages of Riyom, on Saturday, while three were killed in Ndin and Haipang villages, on Sunday night, at Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The member Representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Istifanus Gyang, who confirmed the killings, said five persons were attacked and killed in his constituency on Saturday and Sunday night.

His words, “My constituency is still under very serious attack due to violent attacks leading to the lost of lives. On Saturday, lives were lost in two communities in Riyom and in Heipang in Barkin-Ladi Local Government following deathly attacks.

“The figure of the dead persons keep increasing but at the moment, I am aware that five persons have been killed between Saturday and Sunday last week. It is the responsibility of government to protect lives and properties but it has failed in that regards.”

Hon. Gyang urged the communities not to take laws into their hands, should but report to security agencies any suspicious movement of strange persons around the communities for quick action.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (STF), Commander in Plateau, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Chris Agundu has tasked troops to ensure that the state remains peaceful through the Sallah celebration.

Gen. Agundu said this, on Monday, at the STF headquarters, in Jos, while charging troops on a “show of force” to send signals to the public that security is on top gear to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration.

“While we assure Plateau residents of adequate security during the Sallah celebration, i urged you to support the Force with timely information on the movement of suspicious and strange persons around your communities.”

The Force also code named Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), mandated to restore peace on the Plateau and some parts of Bauchi State, also said operators of Tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep and motorcycles are restricted, on Tuesday, to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.