– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Security report from North East worrisome, says FG
20th August 2018 - Eid el-Kabir: Orji Kalu urges leaders to preach peace, unity
20th August 2018 - Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Kawonise congratulates Muslims
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Cleric warns Muslims against using ill-gotten money to buy ram
20th August 2018 - Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet
20th August 2018 - FG earmarks N700m for reconstruction of institutions destroyed by herdsmen
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men
20th August 2018 - Pope asks for forgiveness over child abuse crimes
20th August 2018 - Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of Ayefele music house
Home / Cover / National / Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages
HERDSMEN

Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages

— 20th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in rural villages of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Daily Sun gathered that two persons were killed in Shonong and Kwi villages of Riyom, on Saturday, while three were killed in Ndin and Haipang villages, on Sunday night, at Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Kawonise congratulates Muslims

The member Representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Istifanus Gyang, who confirmed the killings, said five persons were attacked and killed in his constituency on Saturday and Sunday night.

His words, “My constituency is still under very serious attack due to violent attacks leading to the lost of lives. On Saturday, lives were lost in two communities in Riyom and in Heipang in Barkin-Ladi Local Government following deathly attacks.

“The figure of the dead persons keep increasing but at the moment, I am aware that five persons have been killed between Saturday and Sunday last week. It is the responsibility of government to protect lives and properties but it has failed in that regards.”

Hon. Gyang urged the communities not to take laws into their hands, should but report to security agencies any suspicious movement of strange persons around the communities for quick action.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (STF),  Commander in Plateau, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Chris Agundu has tasked troops to ensure that the state remains peaceful through the Sallah celebration.

Gen. Agundu said this, on Monday, at the STF headquarters, in Jos, while charging troops on a “show of force” to send signals to the public that security is on top gear to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration.

“While we assure Plateau residents of adequate security during the Sallah celebration, i urged you to support the Force with timely information on the movement of suspicious and strange persons around your communities.”

The Force also code named Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), mandated to restore peace on the Plateau and some parts of Bauchi State, also said operators of Tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep and motorcycles are restricted, on Tuesday, to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Newman Enyioko 20th August 2018 at 4:01 pm
    Reply

    Buhari has come back now these Fulani herdsmen have started killing innocent people again. Although the period Osinbajo was acting president we did not hear of their incessant killings. What manner of calamity has befallen Nigeria like this? May God help us.

  2. Nedu 20th August 2018 at 4:13 pm
    Reply

    @Newman u just said my mind. First it was jail threat he issued and every where is hot again with comment and now Fulani herdsmen attack again in less than 48 hours of his arrival blood has been spilled again. This is causing a lot of speculation and let them stop the blame game

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SECURITY

Security report from North East worrisome, says FG

— 20th August 2018

…Buhari orders security chiefs to step up game …Departs for Daura …As Seiyefa attends first security meeting with President Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has described the security report from the North East as worrisome after a critical assessment of the situation there. This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs…

  • Orji

    Eid el-Kabir: Orji Kalu urges leaders to preach peace, unity

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu  has urged leaders across the country to use their positions  to preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political divides. According to the former governor, Nigerians should embrace patriotism, selflessness and discipline in their pursuits for the sake of rebuilding the nation. While stressing…

  • HERDSMEN

    Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau villages

    — 20th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than five persons have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in rural villages of Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that two persons were killed in Shonong and Kwi villages of Riyom, on Saturday, while three were killed in Ndin and Haipang villages,…

  • KAWONISE

    Eid-el-Kabir: Kawonise congratulates Muslims

    — 20th August 2018

    …Calls on Nigerians to save themselves from ‘destiny buyers’ Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Nigerians have been urged to make use of the major lessons of “sacrifice and obedience” inherent in the festival to liberate the nation by participating fully in the electoral processes. This was contained in a statement by…

  • EID-

    Eid-el-Kabir: Cleric warns Muslims against using ill-gotten money to buy ram

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN An Abuja-based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Monday, advised Muslims to only use their legitimate means to buy ram for Eid-el-Kabir sacrifice. Al-Yolawi, who is also the Chief Imam of Area 10 Garki Jumma’at Mosque, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja. The cleric, who…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share