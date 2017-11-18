The Sun News
Tor Tiv laments high poverty index in Tiv land

Tor Tiv laments high poverty index in Tiv land

— 18th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Paramount ruler of Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse has lamented that the poverty index in Tiv nation is too high even as he stressed the need to bring it down.

“Poverty index in Tiv land is too high. To bring it down, I hope to mobilise human and material resources within and outside Nigeria to help train and equip my people, especially the youth for modern agricultural practices, for greater output disclosed plans to float a commonwealth fund to Tiv people to enhance their farm work.

Ayatse who stated this at a media briefing in Makurdi yesterday maintained that he is not satisfied with the peasant agriculture being practiced in Tiv land which according to him, had not taken the people out of poverty.

The Tor Tiv who is on invitation as an exclusive VIP guest speaker at the 2017 African Agri-Investment Summit in Cape Town, South Africa between November 20 to November 22, 2017 stated that the Tiv traditional council under his leadership, must partner with the state government and be proactive in addressing the issues of poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

“We must use our comparative advantage in agriculture to create wealth and transform our communities.”

The paramount ruler also disclosed that he would address the summit in South Africa on the topic: Driving Economies of Scales to Ensure Sustainability and Competitiveness in Today’s Farming Environment, after which he would visit the king of Zulu nation, His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu, with the intention of opening the common historic and cultural bonds that had existed between the Tiv and Zulu nations.

He said the summit would, among other things, avail him the opportunity to meet with international investors, agrobusiness leaders and African governments as well as provide him opportunity to source for international funding for Agric-projects in agriculture.

“While in South Africa, I would also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Western Cape Province, the home of agriculture in South Africa to explore areas of cooperation for our mutual benefit.

“I shall also visit the convener of the Global Business Round Table, H.E. Sipho Mseleku, the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, as well as meet with the South African Minister of Agriculture and other bodies that will help develop our Agric value chain,” Prof Ayatse added.

