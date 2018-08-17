NAN

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Benue people to take advantage of the two weeks extension of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration by INEC by ensuring that they registered.

Samuel Ortom gave the advice on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue during the Supreme Council of the Tiv Nation.

The governor said that the PVC was their political power and strength because it would enable them to vote their preferred candidates during elections.

He added that it would also afford them the opportunity to vote out leaders that performed abysmally or failed to live up to expectations.

He further admonished those people that registered but were unwilling to collect their PVCs to make haste and collect them, so that they could participate fully in the 2019 general elections.

He urged traditional rulers, council chairmen and councilors to sensitise people in their respective domains on the need to register and collect their PVCs.

The governor assured the council that the state government would continue to support all the initiatives of the traditional council especially the Ayatutu Ka se Foundation for the overall benefit of the Tiv nation in particular and the state at large.

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse advised politicians to eschew bitterness and violence during electioneering, warning that Benue could no longer tolerate bloodletting in whatever form or guise.

The Tiv paramount ruler stressed that although Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) under his watch had resolved to remain apolitical but it was incumbent on them to always give royal counsel to their subjects who are into politics.

The paramount ruler further encouraged Tiv sons and daughters to contribute meaningfully to the treasury of ‘Ayatutu Ka Se Foundation’.

He said that the foundation would serve as the Tiv endowment fund which would be used for the growth, development and progress of the Tiv nation.

He assured that it would be used strictly on developmental issues of the land only.