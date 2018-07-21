Diamond Couple: Tajudeen and Samurat Uzamot

What was your first reaction when you met your wife?

Husband: The first time I met her I knew from my instinct that she was going to be my wife. We are from the same town in Osun State. But our parents lived in Ilesa, and so, we grew up together in Ilesa. We did not attend the same secondary school, but we passed out the same year.

How did you woo her?

Husband: We came across each other at the market where our parents were traders. After we exchanged pleasantries, I requested to know where she was going, and she told me that she was going to their shop. I promised I would come and meet her there, but she told me her mother was a tough woman and would not allow any man to visit her. Truly, the day I visited, her mother sent me away. Since then, we started dating secretly without anyone knowing including her parents. This went on for a long time until the relationship blossomed.

After secondary school, she went to Teachers College. After her course, she was posted to various places, including Iwo, to teach while I left for Lagos.

After she finished Teachers College, it was easy for me to tell her “I love you” because we had been dating for a long time.

But when I proposed to her, she said over her dead body would she marry me––and I jokingly told her, “Over your live body, you would marry me.” Her parents, herself and sisters rejected my offer of marriage to her because of my small stature, not knowing that I was three years older than her.

How did you propose marriage to her?

Husband: While she was at Ede, I kept hoping she would agree to my proposal, but it took a long period of time before she accepted. She knew that women liked me a lot. So I told her not to worry that she was my choice because of her discipline lifestyle and background. I promised I would not touch her until I marry her––that was how I caught her.

After her Teachers Training College at Ede, she secured a teaching job and relocated to Lagos.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, I got enrolled at a Muslim School for a programme that did not go as planned and I did not want to go back to Ilesa. I was out of job for some time and I had to do odd jobs, including being a bus conductor. Her parents were reluctant to let her marry me because I had no job.