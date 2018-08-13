APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu

The saber rattling between the All progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) over plot to remove President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu continued, yesterday.

The senate is expected to cut short its recess and reconvene tomorrow to consider the N242 billion supplementary budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the 2019 general election. Initial attempt to reconvene last week had hit the rocks following blockade of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), a development which led to the firing of Lawal Daura.

But ahead of the reconvening of the National Assembly tomorrow, the PDP and R-APC have raised the alarm about an alleged fresh plot to use security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and detain Saraki and Ekweremadu.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the plan is to keep the two presiding officers out of circulation so that APC senators could remove them in absentia, on the excuse that they failed to show up for plenary.

The opposition party stated that the new plot was a rehash of the blockade of the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu by security operatives on June 24.

According to the PDP, the request by the Presidency for a reconvening of the National Assembly is borne out of a sinister motive and not for the urgent approval of INEC budget as it is being portrayed.

“The fresh plot to detain the two presiding officers is part of renewed designed to keep them out

of circulation, ahead of Senate resumption, so as to enable the heavily induced APC senators, who are now in the minority, to throw up two of their members as senate president and deputy respectively on

the excuse that Saraki and Ekweremadu failed to show up for proceedings in the Senate.

“The PDP notes that the new plot to cage Saraki and Ekweremadu, in devilish rehash of the Tuesday July 24, 2018 hostage-taking and invasion of their official residences by security agencies is coming after the August 7, 2018 failed attempt to use security forces to take control of the leadership of the Senate.