Buhari and disadvantage of incumbency

When an elected leadership in a liberal democracy fails to meet its basic responsibility of security and welfare of citizens, such a leadership suffers from the disadvantage of incumbency. For failing to keep his promise of a better life for majority of Nigerians, a failure that was made worse by undisguised corruption and heightened insecurity, Jonathan’s incumbency became a disadvantage rather than an advantage. And when the PDP took Nigerians for granted and fielded Candidate Jonathan, who was already suffering from an incumbency disadvantage, the party went down in defeat with him. Obasanjo got away with his electoral impunity largely because Nigeria’s democracy was considered nascent and opposition was moderated not to attract military interference in the nation’s fledging democratic experiment.

Jonathan and Buhari have so much in common. Like isotopes of the same element, they are alike in different ways. The same way Jonathan went into the 2015 presidential election, Buhari is going into the 2019 election with an overload of incumbency disadvantage. Jonathan, who was the darling of the poor masses of Nigeria as a man from a very poor background himself with an added advantage of his perception as a meek, unambitious and a perfect gentleman with prospects for a people-oriented government in 2011, had by 2015 become public enemy number one for his failure to meet the people’s expectations. Jonathan failed to substantially alleviate the condition of Nigeria’s suffering masses that saw him as one of their own in whom they vested the legitimacy of democratic power to improve their security and welfare. Jonathan allowed himself to be hijacked by a clique of Nigeria’s corrupt political elite and their business partners, chips of the same old block of state buccaneers that were largely responsible for his own impoverished childhood. He ended up turning Nigeria into a country of the richest man in Africa and the poorest people in Africa.

Similarly, Buhari, who was high in integrity quotient and was widely accepted as a credible alternative to the corruption-riddled Jonathan era, has failed to live up to his reputation. Buhari, whom the masses saw as one of their own and believed his unwavering quest to lead Nigeria was borne out of genuine concern for their pitiable plight, like Jonathan, has surrendered himself to Nigeria’s corrupt clique of state buccaneers. Buhari has failed in clear terms to fulfil the three core electoral campaign promises of fighting corruption, fixing the economy and improved security of life and property that earned him the democratic mandate to govern. To compound Buhari’s failure is his elevation of sectionalism to a near state policy, a factor that has not only undermined economic recovery, national security and the war on corruption but has also left Nigeria most divided than any other time in its 58 years as an independent nation. Buhari’s sectionalism has elevated mediocrity over meritocracy and enthroned incompetence while displacing competence. The concomitant effect of these is that the best hands to help in economic recovery, tackle insecurity and fight corruption are not engaged. The Buhari administration inherited a single-digit inflation rate of 9.01 per cent but bequeathed to Nigeria a double-digit inflation rate of above 17 per cent at the peak of the recession, which has just eased to 11.05 per cent in the first quarter of 2018. Rather than create new jobs as promised, millions of Nigerians lost their jobs in the last three years of the Buhari administration.