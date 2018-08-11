Ali, a classmate of Buhari and with whom they were pioneer students at Katsina Middle School, way back in 1953, however, defended the President’s directive to Osinbajo to sack Daura. “What happened is unfortunate because, one thing I know is that Buhari never spares anybody if that person does anything wrong,” he noted. “I am sure the Federal Government has every reason to justify the action it took. The President actually trusted Lawal Daura but it is unfortunate that it has happened. What we hope is that this kind of thing should not happen again in the future. I am sure government had reasons to take the action as quickly as possible. If they did not have anything against him, government would not have acted the way it did.”

Malam Adna Nahabu, a Daura resident and close ally of the sacked DG counseled patience and caution for gloating Nigerians. “For now, any comment may tend to preempt the ongoing investigations into the matter,” he warned. “I think we should wait for the outcome of the investigations. I know Lawal Daura very well and we meet very often. From my interactions with him, I know him to be a very good person and he is well-known in the intelligence circles having been there in intelligence all his life and he is well-groomed in intelligence matters. It is only the outcome of the investigation that will give us a clue regarding what actually happened.

Asked if what he thinks about the government action, was it hasty, he answered: “As decision maker, you take decisions under emergency and you also take decisions under normal circumstances that may require normal bureaucracy. The entrance to the National Assembly was blocked which may have sent wrong signals to the international community and in that circumstance, I do not think it required bureaucratic approach for government to have taken the decision it took. What matters most is the circumstances under which a decision maker takes a particular decision.”