SARAKI

UPDATED: I’ll leave if impeached as required by law – Saraki

— 8th August 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki has declared that he is not desperate to stay in office.

He, however, believed his removal from office should be done in accordance with laid down rules which requires that a two-thirds majority of the upper chamber before the President of the Senate could be removed.

Saraki state this, on Wednesday, while addressing a World press Conference on Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that Saraki had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, sparking calls for his resignation/impeachment by the ruling party.

Speaking during the press conference, Saraki said, “The day two-thirds of our members no longer have confidence in us, we will leave this place,” he assured

