2019: Someone, please, beg me…

I’m not happy. And it is not just because my pocket is not happy, if you know what I mean. I’m unhappy because in this season of ‘begging’ and curious display of goodwill, as the parties open their shops for the sale of nomination forms, nobody is begging me to run for anything, let alone buying the expression of interest form for me. My friends cannot all just tell me that they don’t have money. For, at times like this, anything is possible. Miracles happen. Money appears from nowhere. That is why one indebted youth, who is not too young to rule, even conjured N45 million from nowhere, to pay for another person’s presidential nomination form. That is the beauty/mystery of giving. You don’t give because you have enough. At least, that is what my rich pastor friend keeps telling me every time he wants me to donate to his overflowing pockets from my own lean purse. So, I understand.

READ ALSO: High cost of nomination forms

But then, why is nobody extending this national goodwill to me?

Even if the big masquerades have crowded me out of PDP and APC, at least there are still more than 90 other parties. Haven’t I committed enough atrocities in this country to qualify for public office yet? Or are my talents, as a potential thief, not obvious enough? Or don’t I have enough skeletons in my cupboard to deserve a mention, even if I’m up against people with fresh corpses in their own cupboards?

Now, I’m not saying that only thieves and felons seek public office, it’s just that I have been in Nigeria long enough to know that it helps if you are one – or have the potentials. If you doubt me, take another look at all those contesting today, sift the wheat from the chaff and see how many would be left.

So, I’m begging my people to, please, come and beg me to run. I promise I will not play hard to get. So, they would not need to beg me for long before I agree ‘to answer the call of my people’.

And, mind you, when I say ‘my people’, I don’t mean only the good people of Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State alone. There is no harm if ‘my people’ in Lagos (Yorubas, Igbos, Hausas, Ijaws, Tivs and Idoma inclusive) beg me to go represent them at the Imo State House of Assembly, for instance. Anybody who can pay for the form (and/or chip in something for the campaign proper) automatically becomes ‘my people’. It does not matter if the ‘investment’ in me is not entirely altruistic.