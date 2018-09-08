2019 Primaries: APC states’ chairmen battle Oshiomhole

Barely two weeks to the commencement of primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party is literally at war with itself over the method to adopt in the election of its candidates for next year’s general elections.

At the centre of the battle is the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who is being accused of running the party like a cabal. Whereas Oshiomhole is routing for direct primaries, the governors and state chairmen of the party are insisting on indirect method.

Penultimate Thursday, the NEC of the party had adopted direct primaries for the president and indirect method, as well as consensus for other offices – state Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governor.

But in a statement 24 hours after, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena countered the NEC resolution, and stated that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had directed that all primaries must be by direct method. Responding, the party chairmen in all the 36 state chapters and the FCT threatened to pass a vote of no confidence in the Oshiomhole-led NWC over the decision to adopt direct primaries for the 2019 general elections.

One of them who volunteered to speak on condition of anonymity, warned that; “we will do everything possible to resist the imposition of direct primary, including passing a vote of no confidence in the Oshiomhole-led NWC.”

Surprisingly, the resistance to direct system of primaries had come even from within the NWC. For example, the party’s National Vice Chairman Northeast, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, who has been in the vanguard of the stiff resistance to direct primaries, described it as an imperial tendency of the Southwest.

“Initially, I don’t have any feelings that there was possibility of conspiracy, but when I see stories planted, I began to suspect. If one region feels that direct primary is the best for them, they should canvass that at the regional level.

“But one thing I want to warn is that the North will not succumb to regional imperialism so long as we are acting within the constitution,” he cautioned.

Already, many states, from North to South, have within this week adopted the indirect form of primaries after various stakeholders’ meetings, in contravention of the resolution of the national leadership of the party.

However, the crisis may have become more complex with the official release of the schedule of activities and timetable for the conduct of the party primaries within the week. Ignoring the protests and threats from some interests, the schedule released by the NWC, detailed the date, mode of the primaries and the stipulated amount the aspirants under the party platform must pay to get the party flag for any elective position.