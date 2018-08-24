– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’
24th August 2018 - Ondo first lady launches 2018 Summer Tennis Clinic for children
24th August 2018 - Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun
24th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP
24th August 2018 - Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor
24th August 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out
24th August 2018 - Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic
24th August 2018 - Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties
24th August 2018 - Pupils develop “Made in Ikeja Mobile Games‘’
24th August 2018 - Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support
Home / World News / Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’
trump

Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’

— 24th August 2018
NAN
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized social media companies on Friday for silencing “millions of people” in what he called an act of censorship.

Trump did not mention any of the companies by name.

On Tuesday, Facebook Inc (FB.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation, while Facebook took down a second campaign it said was linked to Russia.

READ ALSO Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers

“Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely.

People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” Trump said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IRATE

Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun

— 24th August 2018

NAN Irate youths on Friday set ablaze the Osun Police Area Command Office in Iwo in protest against the alleged killing of a resident by policemen suspected to be members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. An eyewitness said the victim, Nafiu Ayodele, who was a student of Osun Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly hit by…

  • ALAAGA

    Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…

  • bayelsa

    Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…

  • ORTOM

    JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him. The claimed that the herdsmen’s plan is billed to be hatched along Makurdi-Lafia-Abuyja highway. Ortom disclosed this, on Friday, at an interactive session between the church, traditional institution and other…

  • Third Mainland

    Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Motorists and other road users on Friday poured praises on traffic management agencies for sustaining smooth traffic flow, in spite of the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge. The 11.8km bridge was closed to traffic on Aug. 23 for maintenance. The closure had sparked fears that Lagos would face a traffic lock down. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonlinete[email protected]

Share