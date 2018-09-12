High cost of nomination forms

In the PDP, presidential aspirants are charged N12m; Governorship N6m; Senate N3.5m; House of Representatives N1.5m; and House of Assembly N600,000. For APGA, presidential aspirants will pay N25m; Governorship N10m; Senate N5m; House of Representatives N2.5m; and State House of Assembly N1m.

The fees announced by the parties are seen to be scandalous, highly prohibitive and unacceptable to many Nigerians. It is not in the best interest of our nascent democracy. There is no justification for high cost of nomination fees. With high cost of nomination fees, our democracy may likely be hijacked by the rich and political offices sold to the highest bidders. This is most unfortunate and should undermine our democracy if not checked.

Even though we concede to the political parties the right to fix fees payable by aspirants seeking elective offices on their tickets, such fees must be reasonable and justifiable. Political parties must also pay attention to participation of the citizens in the democratic process. Sadly, the exorbitant fees announced by the parties have, wittingly or unwittingly, shot our democracy in the foot, and Nigerians are shocked and disappointed at what these parties have done.

Perhaps the most revolting part of the high nomination fees is that money is now capable of corruptly influencing the outcome of our elections. More dangerous is the fact that overpriced nomination fees could deprive Nigerians of good leadership at various levels of government. That this is happening at a time Nigerians yearn for ideas’ men and women to run our politics and give it the oxygen that will restore confidence in our democratic system is indeed sad. The exercise is an invitation to corruption in its raw and audacious fashion. And we ask: What will be the fate of our democracy, and indeed, our country where good, honest and ideas-driven people are shut out of politics because they cannot afford loads of cash to pursue their ambitions?