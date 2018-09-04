– The Sun News
Direct primaries: Protesters ground APC secretariat
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Discontent over the mode of primary the All Progressives Congress (APC) will adopt for the 2019 general election continued, yesterday, when protesters grounded activities at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The protesters under the auspices of Grassroot Mobilisation for President Buhari/Osibanjo, claimed they are strongly in support of direct primaries, and accused the party’s governors of sponsoring a campaign against the mode of election.

READ ALSO: PDP: NWC cautions aspirants against negative campaign

There was, however, mild drama as most of the posters the protesters displayed read that they were in support of indirect primaries.

The group, who were allowed into the party premises, after mounting pressure on security men at the gate, said they are solidly in support of the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and demanded to meet him, to submit a petition.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards displayed by the protesters contradictorily read: ‘On indirect primary we stand,’ ‘We support direct primary’ and ‘Power must go back to the people.’

Addressing members, leader of the Buhari Supporters’ Group, Yusuf Musa Ardo, said they came to show support for direct primaries because it will help return power to the people.

Ardo, who was flanked by the group’s chairman, Ambassador, Fatimah Gohi said: “We are Nigerians and supporters of this party. This is grassroots mobilisation for PMB/Osibanjo and we are not happy with the position of some of the governors and some of the National Working Committee members. 

“We are in support of direct primaries; power must go back to the masses. We are tired of corruption and manipulation. They have been manipulating Nigerians and the masses; we cannot continue to support that idea,” he said.

Although Oshiomhole was not available to receive the protesting group, his Chief of Staff, Abbas Braimah, was on hand to receive their petition.

READ ALSO: APC primaries: We’ll comply with INEC electoral guidelines – Oshiomhole

He told the protesters that the new party leadership is responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians and will do everything possible to satisfy their demands.

“As you know, just like the national chairman has said, politics is a vehicle of development and empowerment and people are the subject and object of that development.

“So, whatever we do here must be people-centered. That is why the new leadership of the party has decided to do whatever is best for the party,”  he said.

He further assured the party supporters that the leadership will do what is the best under the circumstances.

READ ALSO: Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians

“As you said, the party has large followers and, by the special grace of God, we will win the election because this is not only the largest party in Africa, but the most organised party in Africa and, with your support, I can tell you the new leadership is ready to engage the Nigerians,” said Braimah.

