2019: Direct primaries tear APC NWC apart

Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Indications that all might not be well with the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged, yesterday, as some National Working Committee (NWC) members and notable leaders of the party openly challenged the decision to adopt direct primaries to elect candidates at all levels.

The aggrieved party stalwarts have vowed to resist the adoption of the model, which was recently employed in the selection of governor candidate in Osun State.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, APC National Vice Chairman North-East, Mustapha Salihu, accused some leaders of the party from the South-West of plotting to foister regional imperialism on the party.

Salihu believed that apart from the fact that the system required a lot of supervision, the electoral body was not prepared for the system.

“Before now, I didn’t have any feelings that there was possibility of conspiracy, but when I see people planting stories, I now began to suspect. If one region feels that (direct primary) was best for them, I think they can canvass that at the regional level and give us reason they need that.

“I want to believe that in a democracy, the majority have their way and the minority have their say. So, they have the right to wish and if we decide to make it flexible, definitely what they want will be given to them in their own various states.

“But one thing I want to assure is that we will not succumb to regional imperialism so long as we are acting within the constitution,” he warned.

When asked if the NWC was divided on the method for the primary, Mustapha replied: “I cannot say we are divided, because division is a big word for us to use in a family issue. Actually, there may be divergent views, and all these divergent views will be trashed out at the NEC.

“Caucus is not a decision making body; if you check our constitution, Caucus is just an organ, it is an advisory body. It is just a transitory organ where memos from NWC pass through before it now go

to the National Executive Council for decision.

“Any decision you want to get on, whether we will have to go for direct or indirect primaries, will have to wait for the outcome of the NEC.

“I am aware that some members of the House of Representatives from certain part of the country are circulating text messages to their colleagues that a decision has been reached as to the nature of the primary to be used by the party.