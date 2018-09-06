– The Sun News
— 6th September 2018

NAN

All the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have signed an undertaking to work together and accept whoever emerges the candidate of the party for the 2019 general elections.

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha ( PDP Taraba South Senatorial), disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Thursday at PDP Secretariat in Jalingo.

He divulged the information shortly after submitting his nomination form to re-contest the Senate seat for the third term.

READ ALSO 2019: APC youth leader wants reduction in nomination fees

According to him, PDP is poised to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 general elections.

He said PDP leadership got all its President aspirants to sign an agreement to support whoever that emerged as the presidential candidate of the party to confront APC in 2019 elections.

According to the Senator, the party has also reached an agreement with the presidential aspirants that, whoever wins will carry everybody along.

Bwacha said his decision to re-contest election for Senate seat was informed by his desire to bring development to the people of Taraba South and the state in general.

“I come from an area that is craving for development and not just my Senatorial zone, but also the entire North-east region which is badly in need of development.

“The elasticity of developing the region is a process that requires time before we can get to where we are supposed to be, in terms of development.

“That is why I feel I should go back to the Senate to continue the process,” he said.

He called on his supporters to eschew violence and follow due process during and after the campaign.

