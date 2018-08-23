– The Sun News
2019: Boroffice solicits support for Buhari

— 23rd August 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, has called on all leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, to embrace unity and peace ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The admonition was contained in a press statement issued by the senator’s media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

According to the senator, “In this season of celebration, it is imperative to admonish all leaders and members of the APC in Ondo State to come together, build party cohesion and work together for the electoral success of President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC flagbearers in the 2019 general elections.

“There is no denying the fact that there are many issues that have given leeway to all manners of speculations and postulations about crises and disaffections within the APC in Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss tasks Obiano on palliative measures

“However, it is time for all aggrieved leaders, all dissatisfied members, all factional tendencies and all political groups to drop their grievances and come together as a party to deliver massive victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

“It is time for all party men and party women of conscience to be guided by the lessons of history. Recent political history has availed worthy lessons that should guide us to create the future of our party.

“Party members should be reminded that party cohesion was one of the major factors that triggered the great outing of the APC in the 2015 general elections in Ondo State. Without party cohesion, APC would not have been able to defeat then ruling party in Ondo State.

“Thus, all party members must not lose focus on the ultimate target. Our ultimate target is to ensure the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the party in Ondo State.

“For this target to be reached, everybody is important. The importance of party members should not be taken for granted. It is time to work together for victory.

“The prognosis of the political malaise that has afflicted our party is instability. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to move our sunshine state forward.

READ ALSO: The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems

“The best brains must be brought together to generate the best ideas that will propel growth and development. This political struggle is for all of us. If we win, we win together and if we lose, we also lose together.

“Furthermore, unity is key to ignite and activate the economic potentials of our state in order to midwife a new Ondo State that will be economically vibrant, industrialised and politically stable.

“Finally, it is incumbent on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to demonstrate favorable disposition towards party cohesion and lead genuine reconciliatory agenda.

“Just like it is suicidal for an army to approach war with a divided and disunited army, it is dangerous for Ondo APC to pursue the 2019 general elections with a divided and disunited party, ” Borrofice added.

