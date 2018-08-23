The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems

When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively.

And I was forced to hold back. It is difficult to canvass an idea that is not yet sufficiently well received over social gatherings. I thought the quiet authority of the printed word may hold back emotions. With words, readers may in solemnity judge and score arguments. This may not be the case over hot pepper soup and chilled beer.

First of all, we all readily run into the error of defining all entrepreneurial values solely by volume of money made. Yes, Forbes runs the big rich league. But beyond the Forbes, there is what we may call the Harvard Business Review List. This more discriminating Harvard List is made up of entrepreneurs whose distinguishing features are not money made or lost. This list is made up of entrepreneurs whose unique selling points are the seminal contributions they make to business. These are the men who sow the seed under whose tree others may take shade and prosper. These are the iconic entrepreneurs.

For example, Bill Gates has always been richer than Steve Jobs. But as entrepreneurs go, Jobs is the more iconic entrepreneur. [Pleases see: 10 Greatest Tech Leaders of All Time (in Order)].

The issue is that, at the point of being an icon, money is still counted, but it is not money that counts. Money is subject matter not master. Ideas are. In other words, making money is not synonymous with making history or even making sense. If in doubt ask rich heirs.

Now, Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Routinely, nearly all Nigerian businessmen have failed in this. They are often limited by their 1) inability to separate ownership from management and 2) the reality that Nigerian hires have the dubious reputation of being managerial dupes. That is, a lot of managerial hires pilfer off the system they are paid to work for. And, unfortunately, this incidence of the employees as pilferers involves even hired top dogs, including CEOs and boardroom types. Billionaire business leader, Aliko Dangote, for instance, once complained of the wanton levels of employee pilferage.

Having admitted to the difficulty of hires as in-house pilferers, one thing is certain, it is a Nigerian terrain problem. To make money in Nigeria or indeed in any other territory, you are required to overcome terrain-specific issues, among others. Business finally is about solving society’s problem and not just making a penny.

This is exactly where the founder of Slot and perhaps a few others come in. Before we speak further, this caveat. We do not know and are not craving to have the founder of Slot on our Rodolex. Our interest remains those of scholars. And we have for our authorial credits, well received business books like “Minorities as Competitive Overlords,” among other business books.