Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss tasks Obiano on palliative measures

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A former Vice-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch, Mrs. Ada Obinna Edozie, has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to expedite action in bringing mini buses he promised to the state as an alternative for commuters after the ban of motorcycle in the state.

Edozie, who is the Legal Secretary of Human Rights Defenders of Nigeria, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha, lamenting the suffering the people of the state have been going through since the ban on commercial motorcycles

She, however, said the ban was the best decision the governor has taken in recent time but there is urgent need for the provision of alternative means of commuting people and goods within the commercial cities of the state.

Edozie appealed to the people to exercise patience since the governor was said to have been working hard to provide the needed alternative to the motorbike as a measure to ease transportation problem in the state.

Her words, “The issue of providing alternative is not what can be done in a day. I know they must have done something about it.

“They are waiting for the vehicles to arrive Anambra State. It is not something you can just order in a day. It takes some time.

“The issue of alternative is providing buses, which I am sure they have placed order and it will take some time to arrive.”

She also expressed her elation about Governor Obiano’s performance which she said was impressive especially in the area of tackling erosion which has become the major problem of the state.

“He is touching vital areas like erosion and security of the State. I must commend him especially the ban of Okada. It is a laudable step,” she said.

She also expressed happiness over the decongestion of streets and markets in the State which has helped open roads leading to the markets in the state.

Edozie said for the past 10 years she has not gone to Ose Okwodu market in Onitsha apparently due to congestion but few days ago she went to transact a business at a bank around Main Market without encountering traffic as everywhere was free of traffic gridlock unlike before.