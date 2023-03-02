…Assures gov to reciprocate on March 11

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike, for being instrumental to Bola Tinubu’s victory in the state in the last presidential election.

Members of the PCC have declared to reciprocate Wike’s support on his preferred candidate, Siminialaye Fubara, as a way of thanking the governor for ensuring Tinubu’s victory during the presidential polls.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of APC and Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Tony Okocha, said without the efforts of the governor their candidate would not have secured up to the 25 percent votes, which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.

Okocha noted that months before the APC presidential primaries, the team inaugurated structures across the state and canvassed for support for Tinubu despite opposition from the leader of the APC in Rivers State.

He claimed that following the bid, they were denied access to party revalidation, adding that they were unlawfully excluded from the electioneering processes with impunity without recourse to the spirit and letters of the Electoral Act.

Okocha further alleged that members of the PCC had intended to sabotage the election if not for their dedication.

Okocha noted that in 2015 and 2019, APC could not win any election in the state and could not also get 25 percent votes for their presidential candidate.

He said: “We note seriously and unashamedly, that in 2015, we held the rims of governance in Rivers State as members of the APC. We pulled together all efforts individually and collectively; yet, we couldn’t secure 25 percent of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party during the presidential election.

“It was worse in 2019, when we all still working together with a Super Minister, security apparatchik and malleable election personnel, we couldn’t produce the required 25 percent for our presidential candidate.

“But, in 2023, against all expectations, APC Rivers won and secured over 40 percent of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party.

“Of tremendous note, is to put on records, the role of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, a leading member of the G5 Governors ( Integrity group) who not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and “maverism “ in support of the APC candidate, but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect the Rivers interest for president of Nigeria.

“This to say the least, was the game changer. Thank you, Governor Wike. The political bulldozer.”

Speaking on the March 11, Governorship and House of assembly elections, Okocha enjoined residents of the state to be civil and rules-bound, adding that the state must not go into extinction because of power.

He noted that the poll would give opportunity for the team to reciprocate the gesture of the governor of the state, adding that they would vote for Wike’s preferred candidate.

‘We have witnessed and enjoyed good governance in Rivers State under Gov. E. N. Wike. A government that continues to inaugurate and commission projects even at her twilight, should be commended.”

While fielding questions from journalists said: “We will reciprocate the governor’s gesture by supporting who the governor wants us to support.

“Saying Wike was key to the victory in Rivers State is an understatement. The governor was instrumental to our victory 1million times.

“He told Rivers people to vote someone that will support the state. He mobilised human beings and resources to ensure this victory.”