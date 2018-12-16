Rukayat Jimoh

Twenty-five-year-old Godwin Williams, a native of Aham community in Anambra State, has proved himself to be an incarnate of the devil.

Williams allegedly killed his benefactor, Isiaka Dahiru, who sought to lift him out of poverty and unemployment.

Dahiru bought a brand new motorcycle for him on the clear understanding that Godwin would pay for the motorcycle in installments, on hire purchase terms.

Initially, after Williams started using the motorbike to work as a commercial motorcycle operator, known in Nigerian parlance as okada, he endeavoured to make prompt payment of the agreed amount and all was well between him and Dahiru until months later when he allegedly refused to continue making the agreed payments.

At a point, Williams allegedly disappeared without a trace for days until Dahiru sighted him in Ikorodu area of Lagos State and demanded payment of the outstanding money.

It was at this point that he decided to unleash the beast in him against the 37-year-old Dahiru, by luring him to a corner at Gasline area of Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on October 21, 2018, on the pretext that he wanted to give him part of his money, but instead he launched into an altercation with Dahiru.

It was said that Godwin suddenly brought out a machete during the hot argument and hacked Dahiru to death around 9pm on the day of the incident.

To cover his evil deeds, Williams allegedly removed the motorcycle’s number plate and kept it with an unnamed person.

A police source told Sunday Sun: “Isiaka Dahiru noticed that Godwin had stopped bringing his money for a while and so he went to ask for his money. An argument ensued between them and Godwin brought out a machete from under the seat of the motorcycle and hacked Dahiru to death. He covered the corpse with leaves along the bush path.

“The report of a missing person was made to the men of the Nigeria Police at Ikorodu Division. The

family of the deceased organized a search party and found his body along a bush path at Odogunyan, Ikorodu. During the course of investigation, it was learnt that the motorcycle was found with another man, who disclosed that Williams brought it to his workshop.”

The source added: “Thereafter, Godwin Williams was arrested and ar- raigned before Magistrate O.A. Salawu of Ebute Metta Magistrate Court for unlawful killing. He has been remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from Director of Public Prosecution.”

Speaking with our reporter, the suspect said: “I am a Christian and I will not lie. I did it, I killed him and I believe if I say the truth, the truth will set me free. I wanted to steal the motorcycle, so, I stopped paying him the money. I didn’t know he would find me because I changed the route he knew I was plying.

He caught me using the motorcycle to work and demanded that I must give him his money. I told him to follow me and took him to a narrow path in the bush. I brought out a cutlass which I hid under the motorcycle’s seat and killed him.”

The deceased’s younger brother, Ahmed, who expressed grief over the death of his brother told Sunday Sun: “My brother was married with six children. We are from Sokoto State. His death is a painful one to our family. I want justice from the government.’’