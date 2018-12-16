The Bank of Industry should create a special scheme to assist fashion graduates in the same manner it is funding petty traders under the TraderMoni scheme

Kelechi Romeo Oghene

The huge population of the country will always be in need of apparels, which economists recognize as one the basic needs of a human being. The other two are food and shelter. This in essence presents the country a unique opportunity to create numerous employment opportunities for young school leavers and graduates.

Non-governmental organisations have been contributing their quota by providing skill acquisition training to school leavers and graduates in fashion design.

However the efforts of these organisations would come to naught if the graduates are not provided support to start small businesses or expand existing garment production businesses. That is why the Bank of Industry should create a special scheme to assist fashion graduates in the same manner that it is now funding petty traders under the TraderMoni scheme, which is part of the Social Intervention Programme of the Federal Government. By creating such scheme for the garment industry, the government would have struck a great blow against unemployment