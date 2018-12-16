The Bank of Industry should create a special scheme to assist fashion graduates in the same manner it is funding petty traders under the TraderMoni scheme
Kelechi Romeo Oghene
The huge population of the country will always be in need of apparels, which economists recognize as one the basic needs of a human being. The other two are food and shelter. This in essence presents the country a unique opportunity to create numerous employment opportunities for young school leavers and graduates.
My passion is helping govt. train youths, reduce unemployment
Non-governmental organisations have been contributing their quota by providing skill acquisition training to school leavers and graduates in fashion design.
However the efforts of these organisations would come to naught if the graduates are not provided support to start small businesses or expand existing garment production businesses. That is why the Bank of Industry should create a special scheme to assist fashion graduates in the same manner that it is now funding petty traders under the TraderMoni scheme, which is part of the Social Intervention Programme of the Federal Government. By creating such scheme for the garment industry, the government would have struck a great blow against unemployment
Today, garment production has been modernized and involves use of news technologies that would enable the designer to raise creativity to a new level and be able to create elegant designs in
African and foreign fabrics, silk, satin, tulle and other fabric.
Without a doubt, the Nigerian fashion industry is already competing and leading the frontline internationally. Given that it is a part of the creative industry the government should show greater commitment to the growth and development of the sub-sector. Taxes from the sub-sector would increase the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the government. In line with this, the government can ensure that the textile sector more fashion schools are sponsored and properly equipped with the right tools for training of more fashion designers.
_____________________________
► Princess Kelechi Romeo Oghene, founder and chief executive officer, GMYT Foundation, wrote from Lagos
Leave a Reply