By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct selling company, has strongly distance itself from activities of scammers who pose as company’s agent to scam uninformed Nigerians.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to integrity following the news on allegations of fraudulent activities by certain unscrupulous individuals who posed as agents of the company to scam uninformed Nigerians and have been uncovered and arrested by the Police in the Ejigbo division of Lagos state.

The company in a press statement released on Friday said, “We want to make it unequivocally clear that QNET is not associated with these reported incidents and firmly disassociates itself from such illegal practices.

As a reputable global lifestyle and wellness focused direct-selling company, QNET vehemently denies any association with these recently arrested individuals who misused the QNET name to cheat unsuspecting Nigerians while posing as our agents.

“We take these allegations of fraudulent activities seriously and commit to cooperating with the authorities should they need our assistance in any way to bring the culprits to justice. We strive to uphold the highest ethical standards in line with our mission of empowering individuals through legitimate entrepreneurship opportunities powered by world-class products.

“QNET has robust processes and systems to ensure transparency, compliance, and the protection of our stakeholders through various channels. These include our Direct Selling Disinformation Centre (DSDC), continued media awareness campaigns, Public Service Announcements, and stakeholder engagement activities. We encourage anyone who may have been affected by these alleged incidents to come forward and report them to the proper authorities and to our partner in Nigeria, Transblue Ltd., via [email protected]”