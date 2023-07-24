From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has made a groundbreaking appointment in his administration as he announces Professor Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The announcement, made in a letter signed by Makinde himself, marks a significant milestone for the state and its commitment to excellence.

Adeyemo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role, having served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment team, and as the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships at the University of Ibadan between 2017 and 2021.

Her remarkable educational background and accolades, including being a COMSTECH Distinguished scholar, a Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeon in Nigeria, and a Registered Veterinary Surgeon, make her an outstanding choice. She was born on July 17, 1970.

Adeyemo’s focus on ‘One Health’ transdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms to create novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovation. Her leadership skills are sure to contribute significantly to the development and progress of Oyo State under Governor Makinde’s administration. Her appointment heralds a new era of excellence and innovation for the state and beyond.

Her work revolves around the interconnectedness of the environment, livestock, wildlife, and human health, aiming to create innovative solutions for Nigeria and the wider world. She is currently the host PI on a project aimed at improving Nigerian aquatic animal production biosecurity and health management.

With numerous publications to her credit, Adeyemo’s appointment as SSG showcases Governor Makinde’s commitment to bringing the best and brightest minds to lead Oyo State. Her expertise and experience position her perfectly to contribute significantly to the development and progress of the state.

Adeyemo joined the services of the university in March 1999 as Lecturer Grade II in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine. She became Lecturer I in 2002, Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor in 2005, and Reader/Associate Professor in 2008. In October 2011, she became a full Professor.

From August 2013 to July 2015, she was a Schlumberger Foundation-sponsored Visiting Scholar at the Center for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological Sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

She is also a Fellow of the International Science Council (ISC), The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, the Nigerian Academy of Science, the African Academy of Sciences, and the African Scientific Institute (ASI), USA.

She is also a member of many learned societies, including Society of Toxicology (SOT), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), the World Aquatic Veterinary Medical Association (WAVMA) and the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSDW).

With Professor Adeyemo at the SSG, the state, it is believed, should anticipate remarkable advancements and policies that will benefit not only Oyo State but also the African continent and the rest of the world.