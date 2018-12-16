Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has handed over an office complex built and furnished by the state government to the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC).

While handing over the facility in Owerri to the officials and members of the state branch of the NLC with the national officers of the union present, Governor Okorocha stated that a vital institution like the NLC must be encouraged to function effectively for the good of all.

“This is not in any way to entice you or prevent you from doing what is right, but to encourage you to do what is right in your conscience.

“My joy is that I want to create an atmosphere where institutions will start to work. I have built secretariats for NUJ, CAN, etc. If institutions can work, then, government can work because the checks and balances of government are these institutions.

“My excitement today is that we have a new Imo State. I came here with a vision in mind and knew what I wanted to do from the outset. I have vision for this state and I have passion to serve the state. I have skipped protocols to see how I can change the face of the state as I work tirelessly every day to better the lives of Imo people. “Today, I never believed that you will appreciate this edifice but I’m surprised that this means a lot to you.

“If labour has appreciated this much, probably I have not given the opportunity to the parents of the thousands of children who go to school without paying fees from primary to the university in Imo State (to appreciate similar gesture).”

For the maintenance of the NLC complex, the governor donated a brand-new car for official use to the state chairman. He promised N1m every month for the upkeep of the secretariat and N10,000 each as Christmas bonus to all the workers in the state.

The National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, represented by NLC National Deputy President, Comrade John Osia, said for donating the edifice to the state branch of NLC, the governor had shown that he truly understood the workings of industrial relations since he was not the first or the second governor of the state.