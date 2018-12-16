Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Senator Ben Murray Bruce’s Akassa kinsmen have vowed to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), preferring to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 16, Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency contest.

Lamenting the deliberate under-development agenda against the clan and alleged indifference of elected representatives, they said after considering the APC Brass Constituency 1 lawmaker in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Israel Sunny- Goli, they were convinced that he would bring development to the clan if elected as a member of the House of Representatives.

Speaking during a consultative forum in Akassa, the people of the clan through various speakers lamented lack of basic amenities in the area. They pleaded with Sunny- Goli not to forget the people once he was elected to represent the area in the Green Chambers.

Sunny- Goli who was elated by the crowd that attended the consultative meeting said he was in the community to open an office at Bekekiri and to kick-start his campaign which he assured would be issue-based.

“We have come here to open our campaign office and to restate our readiness and willingness to work with everybody without setting barriers.

“We believe in unity and peace. And we will keep advocating peace and unity in Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, because, by so doing, we will achieve more and bring good tidings to our various communities.

“I am not going to represent APC in the House of Representatives. I am going to represent every indigene of Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency as my constituents, without minding their party affiliation. I want to represent my people to change the story of representation in our area.

Meanwhile leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) say that they have declared their support for Mr. Israel Sunny Goli.