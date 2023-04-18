From Gyang Bere, Jos

Nigerians have been called to exercise religious, ethnic and sectional tolerance that provides the basis for peaceful co-existence for elective representatives to deliver their campaign promises after the 2023 elections.

Lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Nasarawa State University Keffi, Prof. Anthony Igyuve disclosed this on Tuesday while delivering a Peace for Free Lecture series with a theme, “Sustainable peace beyond election” held at Ellie Centre, Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that before the 2023 elections, there was unabated security challenges across the country, raging from Boko Haram in the North East; banditry and kidnapping in the North West, herder/farmer clashes in the North Central, IPOB agitations in the South East and other forms of social unrest in the South West and South South, yet Nigerians had the opportunity to make a choice that produced elected representives in the last elections.

Prof. Igyuve noted that the 2023 elections recorded the highest number of young voters in the history of electioneering in Nigeria, who hope and believed that their votes was going to make significant impact in the electoral system.

He said now that the elections have been won and lost, politicians who made huge promises during campaigns, aimed at influencing votes will not deliver those campaign promises without a peaceful atmosphere.

“In the last elections, alot of young voters voted for the first time because they believe that democracy is the best form of government that will help their dreams come true, and It is only in a peaceful environment that those dreams can be actualise.

“Those people whom you have elected into positions cannot deliver the promises they made to you, the promises you bought into without an atmosphere and environment of peace. It is only when there is peace in an environment that all the hopes and expectations that made you participate in the elections will come to pass.”

He admonished young Nigerians who are parts of the peace engagement programme to go back to their respective communities and become “Peace Ambassadors” by advocating and promoting peaceful co-existence.

The Founder of Peace For Free Initiative, Dr. Chris Oge Kalu noted that the 2023 elections generated a lot of public attention from young Nigerians who increased their political participation in search for good governance in the country.

He said that was possible because elections provides citizens with the opportunity for people to elect their preferred leaders in a fair, peaceful and credible process.

“Elections being important part of democracy, which in itself is a process involving human and technological elements not absolutely immune from errors. Like all processes, democracy needs to be allowed to grow, to develop to maturity for most of the population to enjoy the promises and gains thereof.

“Recent condemnations and uncertainties in our polity if not contained might lead to unfortunate disruptions and truncation of our democratic process. Its therefore our duty as law abiding and progressive citizens to remain faithful and committed to the democratic process as it develops so the gains of democracy can be realized. But this cannot be without an atmosphere of peace and unity in the country.

“In every situation of conflict, there are always a few people working for peace and the Peace for Free initiative is committed to the ideal of fostering peace across Nigeria. This is why we are spreading the gospel of peace through this new national advocacy just project as we hold our Peace for Free Lecture Series with the theme: Sustainable Peace Beyond Elections.” He stated.

He explained that Peace For Free Lecture Series is a crucial national event designed for all Nigerians, young and old, to strengthen their faith in democracy and its promises of better life for the people.