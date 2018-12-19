Samuel Bello, Abuja

Former minister of environment, Ibrahim Jibril, says he would be handling over $170 million of the $180 million released by oil companies, N200 million and N5 million in the domiciliary account.

He revealed this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, while handing over formally to the new minister of environment, Surveyor Suleiman Hassan Zarma.

Jibril said, “The oil companies have made their pledge for this year by releasing 180 million dollars and I’m proud to say that I’m going to hand over to my successor 170 million dollars in the EXCO account and details will be sent in the handover.

“He will see in the handover that there’s still a lot, about $5million, which is in the domiciliary account of the ministry and about N200 million in the Naira account.”

It would be recalled that Jibril announced his resignation as the environment minister during Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last week after which President Buhari appointed Zarma.

READ ALSO: Court upholds Balogun-Fulani APC EXCOs in Kwara

Speaking to journalists, Jibril added that “New map is another project with the world bank, it’s starting with about six or seven states in the south east and South South, it was to control erosion in a holistic approach and it’s starting with about 500 million dollars.

“Fortunately on my last day in council, was called to by the federal ministry of finance and approval was given for additional 400 million dollars to move the new map project forward.

“We have moved from the seven states to 20 and more people are still applying but I think it will be wise to tarry a little before we can move forward.”

Reacting, the new minister promised to engage members of staffs of this office and agency so that there would be full grounds on what we all need to do.

“I expect absolute contribution to get what our principal President Muhammadu Buhari wants to achieve from this particular sector,” he said.