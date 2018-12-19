Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin.

An Ilorin High Court, presided over by Justice T.S Umar, on Wednesday, recognised the executive committee of the Isola Balogun-Fulani faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In a judgement read by Justice T.S. Umar, which lasted for about one and half hours, the court held that the purported dissolution of the executive committee of the APC led by Balogun-Fulani was illegal, null and void.

The court also held that, as at today, it recognised the executive committee led by Balogun-Fulani as the authentic executive committee of the Kwara state APC chapter.

The court’s judgment further held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should recognise the list of members of the executive committee presented by the Kwara APC executive committee led by the Balogun-Fulani faction.

READ ALSO: How Boko Haram prevented Muslims from praying in Mosques – Bauchi dep. Gov.

Speaking with journalists after the court sitting, counsel to Isola Balogun-Fulani faction of the APC, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, said that no cost was awarded for the judgement secured since they did not ask for cost.

Ibrahim also said that the effect of the judgement got was that the court recognized candidates of the Balogun-Fulani faction of the APC, “since it’s the authentic executive committee of the state.”

Also speaking, counsel to Bashir Bolarinwa faction of the party, Kamaldeen Gambari, said that they were not satisfied with the judgement, adding that the court acted contrary to the facts placed before it.

Gambari, who said that the judgement would not stand, added that he had already filed an appeal against the judgment by the High Court, expressing the hope that the Appeal Court would upturn the judgement.