How did you start music?

It’s been a kind of evolution. I’ve been getting inspiration since I was very young. I noticed that even in my prayer life, I couldn’t do without ministering through songs. This galvanised me to go fully into music. I believe that God has blessed me with a message which I must share with mankind. I want to reach out to as many people as possible through my music. I’m also an evangelist.

Did people try to discourage you from doing music initially?

That was at the initial stage and it was people around me. My husband was not in support, he was mad at me. He said that all female gospel artistes are not faithful to their husbands and I said ‘no, everybody cannot be the same.’ I have a different motive for being a gospel musician. Maybe, those that stray had ulterior motives. I must confess, it wasn’t easy for me but at some point, he had to let go and today the rest is history. Today, he’s my biggest fan and just can’t stop listening to my music.

What is your source of inspiration?

It’s inexplicable. I could be on my own and out of the blue I’ll be hearing songs from above. It could be in the bus, the bathroom or anywhere. When this happens I quickly write it down or record it with my phone and then later, I work on it.

Tell us about your latest album More Than A Millionaire?

More Than A Millionaire is one album close to my heart. It means I’m worth more than millions of naira because first of all, my life is a miracle. You cannot buy life even if you have all the money in the world. The album is basically proclaiming the message that I’m worth more than what people say I am. The Bible says ‘He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world.’ That gives me assurance that I’m worth more than a millionaire. Sometimes, when I listen to the album I ask myself ‘when did I compose this song?’ When did I say this or that? It’s more of inspiration coming from my darling Jesus. At Tejuosho Market the other day, we found out that some people were dancing to the song and they video taped it and posted it online and it went viral and my friends were forwarding the video to me. It was mind blowing! My fans are very happy about this album. People are calling from all over to appreciate it.