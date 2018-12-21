“Nothing to handle obviously. After shows I just go back to my hotel room. They’ll always come around for pictures so the thing is to appreciate them…”

Samson Unamka

He enjoys the best of two worlds: first as a successful DJ and now as a successful hip hop artiste. And though the name Patrick Imohiosen may not ring a bell, Deejay Neptune surely does. For close to two decades he has held Nigerians glued to their radio sets spinning the wheels of steel and has done collabos with the likes of Kiss Daniel and Olamide among others. In this chat with TS Weekend, the native of Sabongida Ora, Owan West LGA of Edo State who kick-started his professional career at Ray Power FM opens up on how he found fame and stardom.

Tell us about growing up?

My dad was a comfortable guy. I mean, it’s not as if we got everything we wanted but we were cool. He was one of the top men that came back from the UK as an expatriate. He left while he was just 17 to go study and he was there for close to 20 years. I wouldn’t say I was born with a silver spoon but mine was able to feed me and take me around and make me and my family happy.

DJ Neptune is a big brand. Did you ever see yourself getting this big?

To be honest with you, I actually did. While growing up I’d always wanted to be an entertainer but I didn’t know I would end up being a DJ. I started off with music. Back then I had an uncle who always came to the house every weekend. His name is Uncle Kemi and he was a good singer and was more like my music teacher. My dad was against the idea. He was like hell, no way! I lost my dad when I was 16. Before then I was opportune to attend a friend’s end-of-the-year party. That was my first time ever seeing a DJ mix live. I used to listen to radio stations a lot and I’d hear DJs mix jams but I had not come in contact with one. After seeing that DJ perform, I fell in love with the art and I just told myself ‘okay, this is it, I want to be a DJ’ but like I said, I’d always wanted to be an entertainer and I knew right from the outset that I would be one that people would reckon with worldwide. Then again, man proposes and God disposes so, definitely I would say God has a hand in this. So far so good, it was a dream then but now it is reality.

As a hip-hop act, what are your challenges?

I’ve lots of challenges because you’re trying to work with people’s time and your own time. It could be frustrating sometimes but what’s life without challenges? That’s what makes us who we are and makes us better people. So, I don’t allow those things weigh me down. I just focus on my goals and then what I ever challenges come in between I just shrug off.