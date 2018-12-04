Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, is to establish three new faculties as part of efforts to serve the educational needs of society, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa, has said.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed this while inaugurating three committees assigned with the responsibility of designing the modalities for the take off of these news faculties.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar Public Relations of the University, Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi Nayaya, which was made available to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, said that the new faculties are the Faculty of Medicine Science, Faculties of Pharmaceutical Science and Faculty of Veterinary Science.

Prof. Musa explained that with regard to the Faculty of Medicine, arrangements are in top gear for the core teaching hospital to be domiciled in Wudil town.

He added that the Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has already promised to intervene in the area of the construction of a core teaching hospital in the town.

The Vice Chancellor, who assured them that the University was solidly behind them, charged them to diligently discharge of their assigned task while reminding them that each of them was selected on merit and on the basis of his contributions to knowledge. He appreciated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the support to the university

In his remarks on behalf of his committee, A former Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Kabir Muhammad assured the management of the university that they pursue their assignments would uncommon dedication.