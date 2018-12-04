Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A staff of an oil company operating at Okpai in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, one Prince Ogbu has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Sources said Ogbu was abducted, on Sunday, at the Amorji junction of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state where the arms bearing suspected herdsmen intercepted him.

The victim was said to be driving in his vehicle on his way from a journey when the hoodlums struck, shooting sporadically into the air to scare away any form of resistance.

A source said, “They dragged him out of the car and escaped with him into the bush before he could get help from the police who were alerted on the development.”

Confirming the incident on Monday, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka said: “Our men are combing the bushes to ensure that the kidnapped victim is rescued unhurt.

“Our team is working relentlessly to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book.”