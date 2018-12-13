The lnspector-General of Police, Mr Idris Kpotum Ibrahim will officially exit from the office on January 15, 2019. By this, the lGP would have put in 35 years as a police officer serving his country. READ ALSO: Call for INEC chairman, IGP resignation: PDP has become caricature political party –APC Years past, officers of his caliber would have scheduled a “Pull-Out” parade programme tour of many commands and traditionally start preparing their handing over notes. Usually, the first port of call was giving the President and Commander in chief, the last complimentary salute . After which he is expected to tour some strategic police commands, to enable him have the last assessment that would form part of his hand over note. He’s later honoured with a grand pull-out parade and handshakes from officers. Since the democratic dispensation, the police has not fared very well when noting the rate of casualties among lGPs. From MK Smith who was unjustly removed over police demonstration, Tafa Balogun exit based on alleged corruption and Sunday Ehindero. Although retired officially but still facing corrupt practices at lCPC, then both Sir Mike Okiro, MD Abubakar retired honourably, Ogbonnaya Onovo was removed for alleged incompetency, Hafiz Ringim whose tenure was truncated for his inability to ensure security in the country, then Suleiman Abba who was also removed for act of disloyalty, then Solomon Arase who graciously retired before handing the mantle to lbrahim ldris.

Those who helped to keep this noble tradition alive are few and this has made the office of the lGP a perilous and shaky one. This outstanding police tradition has been abused and is becoming moribund , no thanks to past presidents who have helped to throw this tradition to the winds and opening windows to crave for what is known as “ extension of office in the police”. This abnormal intention was first witnessed in the police when it was alleged that Mr. Ehindero who craved and begged that his tenure be extended to enable him conclude his programme, thank goodness this obnoxious request was roundly turned down by the then president Musa Yar’Adua, who immediately appointed the next most senior officer, Mr Mike Mbama Okiro as the lGP. That has been the police tradition. “Extension” of office in the police is an anathema, it strangles the free flow of promotional progression. Apart from helping to dampen the motivational spirit of officers, it helps to erase confidence in the institution. Indeed “ extension of tenure “ is an abrasion of known police tradition. The police Act, which guides the police professional activities states that an officer is officially scheduled for retirement either after serving 35 unbreakable years as a police officer or has attained the ripe age of 60 years. In his case, Mr ldris would clock the age of retirement on January 2019. He has graciously served as lGP for almost three years. The number of years an lGP spends on the seat is dependent on when he was appointed within the frame of the specification of the police Act.

In the case of Mr ldris, there is a retirement year which has nib all arguments of an extension bid or dream in the bud. Officially, he is slated to retire on January 15, 2019. He was born in Bida, Niger State on January 15th, 1959 but enlisted into the police as a cadet ASP officer in 1984. What it means, is that Mr. lbrahim would have spent thirty five years as a police officer on January 15, 2019 which is 43 days to his exit day. Past officers in his shoes would have outlined a programme that would have been a media bliss publicizing his achievements and how grace had been bestowed on him. Unfortunately the reverse is the case. His appointment was fraught with controversy that saw the compulsory retirement of over twenty of the best detectives and operations officers in the force . Even when he assumed office as the lGP, Mr ldris intensified his dexterity in controversy when he alerted Nigerians by alleging the illegal removal of his official cars by his predecessor. This was later proved wrong. Even as the controversy was raging, Mr. ldris engaged a serving senator who was once a police officer in what has been roundly described as spurious allegations. The lGP was not done yet as the son of a traditional warrior from Nupe, he did not see why the senate should invite him for whatever reasons, so while the senate president was castigating him and describing him as being unfit to hold any international position, Mr. ldris was also waiting for the opportunity to summon the senate president, who was allegedly found culpable in sponsoring some thugs who turned out to be suspected armed robbers that attacked Offa bank. Mr. Idris capping in controversy was not yet over even when the speaker of the House of Assembly also added his voice to deride the lGP of being incompetent. One of the straws that broke the Camel’s back was when the President and Commander ln Chief visited Makurdi in Benue State and after lengthy interaction with the leaders and elders of the state, the president openly admitted that Mr. ldris flouted his presidential directive when he ordered him to proceed to Benue State and ensure the restoration of peace. Rather than obeying the President, Mr. ldris neglected the Presidential directive. Many observers have noted that these controversies that engaged the attention of Mr. ldris, must have helped to deplete his ability to lead the police to properly secure the internal security of a country that has been bleeding throughout the period of these controversies. All these while, the Fulani herdsmen had gone haywire, killing innocent villagers in Benue, Plateau , Zamfara, Niger, Nasarawa, Gombe and other states of the federation. While Thousands were killed by Fulani herdsmen, hundreds were kidnapped and unfortunately the story of insecurity was upgraded both along the highways and inside in most states where it continued unabated.