Last week Friday, the first tranche of this write-up was published. Today, we shall continue our enquiry into the constitutionality or otherwise of a judge, who having been elevated to a higher bench and continue to sit at the lower bench which he had vacated to continue to hear part heard matter.

How do we address such judges?

By the way, how would we address such elevated Judges still trying charges before the lower court? Are we going to begin to address such an elevated Judge as “My lord, Justice of the Court of Appeal, but sitting here as Judge of the High Court/Federal High Court to try this charge”?; Or as “My Lord, Judge of the High Court/Federal High Court since elevated to the Court of Appeal, but donated to the High Court/Federal High Court to continue the trial of this Charge”? How will an elevated judge who tries a matter at the lower court from which he has been elevated sign his judgment? If he signs as “Justice of the Court of Appeal”, the entire Judgment is liable to be set aside for being illegal, unconstitutional and amounting to a complete nullity. If he signs as “Judge of the High Court”, or “Judge of the Federal High Court”, he lies and is liable to the offence of perjury, having taken the judicial Oath of office as Justice of the Court of Appeal” as prescribed in the 7th Schedule to the Constitution. See the cases of TERYTEX NIG. LTD v. NPA (1988) LPELR-20265(CA), A-G, EKITI V. C.O.P. EKITI STATE (2018) LPELR-4421(CA).

I humbly submit that by the judicial Oath of office as contained in the 7th Schedule to the Constitution, which the elevated judex has sworn to, he vows to perform his duties faithfully and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. It is our respectful submission that from the 22nd day of June, 2018, when various Judges of the High Court and Federal High Court were sworn in as Justices of the Court of Appeal, in accordance with the judicial oath as prescribed in the 7th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, they automatically ceased

to be Judges of the High Court or Federal High Court. Afortiori, they also ceased to have jurisdiction to continue to try matters which they ad hitherto handled before their elevation. The judges having been elevated as Justices of the Court of Appeal in line with the provisions of section 238(2) of the Constitution, they cannot, under any guise, continue to sit as judges of the High Court or Federal High Court. They lack competence and jurisdiction to try such matters.

By virtue of section 239 of the Constitution, the Court of Appeal, both in its original and appellate jurisdiction, has powers to hear and determine cases if it is composed of not less than three Justices of the Court of Appeal. This means that no such Justice can exercise the judicial powers of the High Court/Federal High Court, in the same way that no Judge of the High Court/Federal High Court shall exercise judicial powers specifically reserved for

the Court of Appeal. To underscore the enhanced and upgraded status of a judicial officer elevated to the Court of Appeal, he is usually referred to as “Justice of the Court of Appeal” (like his counterpart, “Justice of the Supreme Court”); whereas his counterpart at the lower Bench from which he has vacated is still simply referred to as “Judge of the High Court/ Federal High Court”. This is why section 3(2) of the Court of Appeal Act provides, most unambiguously, that: