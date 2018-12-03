Responding to the call for the resignation, APC’s National Publicity Secretary said the PDP has become a ruinous party scampering from its own shadow.

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed itself as a caricature party, with its recent call for the resignation of both the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmoud, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim.

PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had, at the 83rd National Executive Committee meeting of the party, in Abuja, said having allegedly proven unable to conduct free, fair and credible election, Mahmoud needed to resign. He also, alleged that the police, under the current leadership of IGP Ibrahim is being used as a tool to victimise anyone in opposition. Responding to the call for the resignation, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement, said the PDP is not only being haunted by its sordid past, but has, also, become a ruinous party scampering from its own shadow.

The statement further noted that the PDP, in a bid to hide its inadequacies and undesirability, ahead of the elections, has chosen to populate the public space with unfounded allegations. While calling on relevant agencies to monitor the PDP’s recent utterances, the statement read: “We are amused by the latest utterances of the National Chairman of the PDP, calling on both the Chairman of INEC and the IGP to resign on account of the its baseless suspicions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“It is a pity that the once boisterous PDP, having undermined the country for 16 years, through mindless undemocratic actions, has now become a caricature of a political party. PDP is now being haunted by its sordid past and the ruinous party is now scampering from its own shadow,” the APC said.