Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, has commemorated three significant milestones, illustrating its steadfast dedication to health, longevity, and innovation for progress in almost four decades of its operation.

Under the leadership of the Managing Director, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani, Dana Pharmaceuticals recently introduced its latest addition to their paediatric care segment – DanaCee, a delightful Vitamin Csyrup meticulously crafted for young taste buds. engineered to transform wellness into an enjoyable experience, DanaCee a flavourful supplement for children with the essential goodness of Vitamin C which ensures that children receive vital nutrients with a smile.

“Our commitment to children’s health inspired the creation of a supplement that not only bolster their immune systems but also makes nutrition enjoyable. DanaCee is offered in a kid-friendly orange flavor, making it an exciting addition to daily routines,” affirms Mr. Bharat Vaswani, the Country Manager.

Concurrently, Dana Pharmaceuticals marks the 27th year for its flagship paracetamol brand, Paradana®; a cornerstone in the company’s pharmaceutical lineup that has played a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare landscape. The celebration paid homage to the enduring success of Paradana® Paracetamol, reaffirming Dana Pharmaceuticals’ unwavering commitment to healthcare. Paradana®, which is also available in syrup form, is yet another product that is pleasantly flavoured to ensure that children do not feel the bitterness of their medicine.

In addition, Dana Pharmaceuticals showcases its dedication to innovation with the relaunch of Ferrodan Plus Capsules, a blood enhancer, featuring contemporary pharmaceutical packaging. The redesigned packaging reflects Dana Pharmaceuticals’ responsiveness to customer feedback and industry requirements, providing innovative and reliable pharmaceutical solutions and options.

As Dana Pharmaceuticals marks these milestones, the company extends its gratitude to the millions of Nigerians who have consistently chosen Paradana® as their preferred analgesic painkiller. The company also expresses appreciation to patrons, medical professionals, distributors, and partners for their unwavering support in the value chain of healthcare delivery. The triple celebration stands as a testament to Dana Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to advancing pharmaceutical care, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and maintaining uncompromising quality standards over the past decades.

Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited has been a trailblazer in the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector for over 37 years.

years, operating three ISO 9001:2015 certified, state-of-the-art factories, delivering genuine and

high-quality healthcare solutions nationwide.