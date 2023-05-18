By Steve Agbota

The Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, said it intercepted 23 packages of tramadol worth N1.8 billion imported into the country from India and Pakistan.

The command also disclosed that it generated N21.4 billion as revenue between January and March, 2023.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lagos airport, yesterday, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Mohammed Yusuf, said the tramadol seized were above the threshold allowed by law to be imported into the country.

He added that the tramadol came into the country in 22 packets of 225mg and 12 packets in 120mg from the shed of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Limited (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL).

“Through credible intelligence, the command recorded seizures of packages of pharmaceutical products that included 22 packets of 225mg and 12 packets of 120mg of tramadol, which were concealed and imported into the country through India and Pakistan,” he said.

He said the above seizures were recorded based on intelligence-driven operation within the airport, adding that the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizure stood at N1.8 billion. However, he stated that the seized drugs will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

“The tramadol tablets in our custody have been scheduled for handing over to the commander of Narcotics, MMA, command of NDLEA in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration. This will further strengthen our collaboration in safeguarding our youths from the use or harmful substances, which could endanger their lives and the environment.

We shall intensify effort in making our communities a safer place for all of us to live.

“The command generated a total sum of N21.4 billion as revenue between January -March 2023. It is pertinent to note that in the corresponding period of 2022, the command generated N17.5 billion, which shows a progressive difference in the sum of N3.8 billion, depicting a 21.97 per cent increase.

“It is worthy to note that the revenue activities of the command comprise importation and exportation of legitimate goods, goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS),” he stated.