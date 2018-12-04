Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As part of its corporate social responsibilities and efforts to boost primary health care delivery for its host communities, Lafarge Africa has commenced construction of 14 health centres at Papalanto, Wasinmi Alafia and Olujubi communities, all in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The cement manufacturing company equally donated medical laboratory equipment to a public primary health centre in Egbado Ajegunle, just as it offered funds, foodstuffs, drugs, sanitary kits, among others, to 155 elders drawn from about 15 communities in Ewekoro under its elderly care support programme.

Speaking at thr 2018 Lafarge Community Day held for its host communities on at the weekend in Ewekoro, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Michel Puchercos, declared that the construction of primary health centres and provision of medical laboratory equipment, were made as part of effort to support the sustained growth and development of its host communities.

Puchercos added that Lafarge Africa is not in Nigeria for business and investment alone, but to help the country in socioeconomic growth and development through human capital development, physical wellbeing, economic empowerment, technical and vocational training, education as well as agricultural production.

He said, “For the Ewekoro Community in Ogun State, projects launched at the Community Day include a block of five classrooms to the Local Government Nursery and Primary School, Jagunna, Itori and a renovated block of four classrooms, head teacher and assistant head teacher’s offices with toilets for both teachers and pupils at First Africa Mission School, Lapeleke.

“For health and well-being, projects launched include Laboratory equipment at the Health Centre built by Lafarge Africa for Egbado Ajegunle, construction of 14 bedded health centres located at three communities in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State and installation of a substation and electrification of Oke Oko Egbado community.

“Also in a bid to improve the quality of produce from our farmlands and create more opportunities for our people to live better, agricultural support was provided to farmers while several members of the Ewekoro community also benefited from economic empowerment programmes.

“To reiterate Lafarge Africa’s commitment to education, over 200 students of higher institutions from the Ewekoro community are beneficiaries of bursary awards.”

While thanking Ogun State Government and traditional rulers in the communities for exemplary leadership they continue to display, Puchercos reiterated, “Lafarge Africa’s commitment to the development of our local communities is unwavering”.

Speaking on behalf of the host communities, a community head, Joshua Oniyitan, expressed appreciation to Lafarge Africa, describing the projects as “a timely intervention”.