Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu on his winning the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is even as he enjoined all Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate Ribadu and see public office “as a public trust.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari rejoices with the pioneer chairman of the EFCC, saying it “is a rare privilege and acknowledgment of his fearless fight against corruption in his country.”

Ribadu was one of eight recipients from five continents of various categories of the Award organised by the prestigious Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award 2018, during

its Third annual ceremony in Malaysia last Friday.

“The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development,” Buhari said.

He urged the current leadership of the anti-corruption organisations in the country not to be deterred in the face of “corruption fighting back in different forms and shapes.”