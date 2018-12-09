Two officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday stormed the home of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, in Lagos, the politician has said.

Mr Okupe who revealed this via his tweet said that about 4:30 p.m., EFCC agents stormed his house in Ilupeju neighbourhood without bearing any invitation document or arrest warrant.

He disclosed to newsmen that the agents said he had done something that violated the Cybercrime Act, a repressive law enacted shortly before President Goodluck Jonathan left office in 2015.

“They knocked and I told them to come in, but when they identified themselves as being from the EFCC, I asked

for letter of invitation or arrest warrant, but they could not provide either.

“I immediately said I cannot follow them that they should give me time and also go back and obtain a warrant

or invitation letter,” he said.

READ ALSO: N800bn subsidy debt: FG agrees to pay oil marketers N236bn Dec 14

Okupe, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, said that the two officers came from the anti-graft’s Lagos field office in Ikoyi.

“They said they are looking for me for cyberstalking. But they have now left my house and I did not follow them,” he said.

When contacted, the EFCC faulted Okupe’s claim, saying that he ran away when the operatives arrived, accusing the former presidential spokesman of evading arrest.

The agency vowed that its operatives would fish out wherever Okupe is if he failed to report to the commission

tomorrow.

Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, told Sunday Sun on telephone that Okupe could not be sighted on Saturday when EFCC operatives visited his residence.

He said, “he ran away when our men went to his residence. We have given him till Monday to report in our office or we go after him.”