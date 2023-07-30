•Imposes no fly zone restrictions

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced border closures between Niger and all member states.

The meeting being presided over by President Tinubu, the Chairman of the bloc, taking place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also imposed no fly zone restrictions in that country.

The restrictions imposed are in response to the coup d’état that recently took place in the Republic of Niger.

The unconstitutional change in political leadership in this West African country has sparked concern and necessitates urgent discussions among regional leaders.

