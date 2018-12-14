The biggest names in Africa’s creative and entertainment industry will on Sunday, December 16 showcase their immense talents at Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST) holding at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by Livespot and powered by Access Bank, the event, which will witness Tiwa Savage and D’banj performing, is a celebration of the unparalleled dynamism of the African spirit. Other artistes

thrilling at the event are Awilo Longomba, Sho Madjozi, Olamide, Timaya, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Yemi Alade, Falz, Burna Boy, and Flavour

Confirming her performance at the show, Tiwa Savage said: “I am delighted to be a part of Born in Africa Festival. This feels like Coachella Live in Africa and I can’t wait to give the best of African sounds to the world.”

Also speaking, Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Access Bank Plc, stated: “We are proud to be showcasing the best of African vibes at this historic event. It is the climax of all our efforts to change the Nigerian narrative. The Born in Africa Festival aims to change the continent’s negative narrative as well as project it as a hub for entertainment and creativity.”

BAFEST will kick-off at 9am with ‘Fashion, Art and Film Park’, where various artistes and fashion designers like Oluchi, Millen Magese, David Tlale, Torlowei, Bling-shiki and Tiffany Amber will exhibit their works, while some of Africa’s finest film makers will host movie screenings. The main concert starts at 6pm.