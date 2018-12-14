Fast rising Canada-based Nigerian singer, Kelly Anthony Osifo, has dropped the visual of his hit song entitled, Elevate.

Shot by ‘Seeds Visuals’, a talented Nigerian director based in Canada, Elevate is coming after two previous singles, Unstoppable and Maye, released this year.

According to Kelly Anthony, Elevate is a song about life growth and aimed at motivating the youth to focus on their arts, goals and keep pursuing their dreams.

“In this life, it’s like people don’t like to see others succeed and grow. Things started to change in

my life for good but people became extremely envious of me. It’s quite sad because I’ve never felt that way about anybody. I’ve never felt anger and animosity towards anybody succeeding in life.

“So, one day, I went into the studio and was searching for inspiration for a new song. I wanted to create something people can highly relate to. They try to hate cuz the man dem just dey elevate, I

elevate, we elevate were the first words that came from my mouth,” he said.

On why he didn’t make use of scantily dressed vixens in the music video, Anthony stated: “I’ve never been a fan of scantily dressed videos vixens, because my music is my art and my videos should be able to explain my thoughts. So, in Elevate video, I wanted to portray life as a successful musician, achieved from my hard work.”