Joe Effiong, Uyo

They are like the proverbial inhabitants of the a river bank who wash their hands with spittle. That is the fate of Ikot Abasi local government area of Akwa Ibom State; the town hosting the 191MW plant of the Ibom Power Company, a company incorporated in 2001, and which has been generating electricity into the national grid but alleged leaving the host community in darkness.

After seeing the communities in the area grope in the dark, especially since the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), which used to supply the area with electricity, shop down, Governor Udom Emmanuel had to step in last year with a promise to provide a 30MVA transformer that would provide light to the area.

Niger Delta Chronicle learnt, however, that the transformer had since been provided by the governor but was yet to be installed. Thus, the darkness has persisted.

The situation seemed to have got out of hand when the youths of the area went on protest, blocked access to the company with traditional injunctions and gave the state government only 21 days to provide them with uninterrupted electricity to match their status as the host community of Ibom Power Company, else there would no peace in the area..

Thousands of youths carrying placards with different inscriptions such: We have installed 30MVA transmitter for Ikot Abasi, where is the light?; Relocate power headquarters to Ikot Abasi now; Why is the headquarters in Uyo? Enough is Enough, Ikot Abasi need 24/7 electricity, among others, said in their protest letter to the managing director of Ibom Power Company that they had over the years observed with displeasure the company’s negligent attitude and disdain treatment of their

welfare.

“It is a known fact that Ibom Power Company Limited is a very gainful business and thus has no reason to ignore and cheat the owners of the land from where they are operating. Among causes of our complaints is lack of employment, appointment into higher positions and award of meaningful contracts to indigenes of Ikot Abasi.

“Most importantly and disheartening is the health hazards we are exposed to as a result of industrial air pollution by the turbines of the company. We are primary victims of a facility where we are in no way beneficiaries.”

Consequently, the youths demanded that the company should, “within 21 days provide Ikot Abasi with reliable and sustainable power supply as was promised by the state governor in April 2017 when he worshipped at Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Ibekwe in Ikot Abasi.”

The youth whose letter was signed by the president of the five clans that make up reactions from the managing director of the company, Mr Meyen Etukudo, who doubles as the special assistant on power to Gov. Emmanuel, were not successful.

But the chairman of board of the Ibom Power Company, Mr Etido Inyang said the state government had already acquired a 30KVA stand alone substation to power communities across the area.

He said the state government recently made approval of funds to kick-start the construction of the substation which, according to him, may take between 6-9 months, adding that release of the fund was still being expected.

On the demand for a management position by the host communities, Inyang said the Ibom Power board had met to finalize modalities to meet the demand.

He appealed to the host communities to remain calm as government was doing everything within its powers to make life comfortable for the entire Ikot Abasi Local Government Area.

Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, also demanded the employment and appointment of not less than five qualified sons and daughters of Ikot Abasi to top management positions of the company.

“Within 21 days, Ibom Power Company Limited should relocate the headquarters of the company to Ikot Abasi local government area in line with government policy,” they said.

The president-general of Mboho Ikot Abasi, Mr. Ufok Frank Enoidem said their demands were genuine.

“A community in which electricity is generated cannot stay in darkness; and we have endured this thing for a very long time coupled with the promise the governor made to use in April last year. He assured us that before the end of last year, there was going to be constant electricity supply in Ikot Abasi.

But you can see with me that up till today, there is no electricity in Ikot Abasi.

“We know he is somebody who always keeps his promises. And i want to believe that with his action today, he’s going to do something. We have three principal demands from Ibom Power. And I want to assure you id these demands are not met, we will not be at rest.

We will continue to do all we can. We at Mboho Ikot Abasi cannot fold our arms and see these things happening,” Enoidem said.

Several attempts to elicit reactions from the managing director of the company, Mr Meyen Etukudo, who doubles as the special assistant on power to Gov. Emmanuel, were not successful.

