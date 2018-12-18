The Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Mallam Bello Maigari, urged the benefiting health centre to make the most of the equipment Judex Okoro, Calabar Community health care delivery received a major boost recently as the National Lottery Trust Fund has donated a multi-million naira medical equipment to Okundi Primary Healthcare centre. Promos: Lottery commission seals Nigerian Breweries offices Some of the equipment donated include 10 bed, 10 mattresses, surgical equipment, digital x-ray machine for diagnosis, ultramodern scanning machine. This is aimed at improving the healthcare needs of the citizenry and as well as achieve one of the sustainable development goals. The Okundi Primary Healthcare centre in Boki local government Area of Cross River State, was established in 1961 with the assistance of late Chief Matthew T. Mbu, Nigeria’s Former diplomat and foreign affairs minister and has been serving the community and its environs.

The thirty bed healthcare centre, which is one of the oldest medical centres and has over the years delivered exceptional medical services to the agrarian communities in Boki, could not be sustained any longer due to lack of funding and other basic facilities. However, health centre came alive again following the donation of multi-million naira medical equipment by the Nigerian Lottery Trust Fund, thereby bringing huge relief to the community.

Speaking on its benefits to the area, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, National Lottery Trust Fund, Hon Chris Etta, said the intervention is a welcome development and has brought huge relief to the people of the area. The former member of the House of Representatives, representing Boki/Ikom federal constituency, said the community has no facility near what the fund has donated and enjoined good use of it to improve the healthcare needs of the people. “We do not have any facility near this and for the people to do an X-ray, they have to go to Ogoja or Ikom. Now that transportation and risk has been taken off so any Boki person who is sick just comes here.