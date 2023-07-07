By Henry Uche

AIICO Insurance Plc, has successfully completed its highly sought-after Graduate Trainee Programme for the year 2023 edition with 30 new employees.

A statement delivered by Mr. Segun Olalandu, Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications of the Insurer, affirmed that the rigorous recruitment process, spanning various higher institutions of learning across the nation, yielded remarkable results with 30 exceptional graduates emerging as the newest additions to the company’s workforce.

Olalandu in the statement maintained that the Programme was designed to identify and nurture talented individuals, providing them with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers in the insurance industry. “The programme aims to equip graduates with the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to thrive in a dynamic and challenging business environment.

“Over the course of the selection process, AIICO Insurance attracted numerous applications from graduates representing diverse academic backgrounds and disciplines. The selection committee employed a comprehensive evaluation procedure, carefully assessing candidates based on their academic achievements, interpersonal skills, leadership potential, and alignment with the company’s core values”

He added that out of the highly competitive pool of applicants, 30 exceptional graduates emerged as the top candidates, exhibiting outstanding potential and a strong drive for success.

“These graduates have successfully completed the comprehensive training programme, which encompassed intensive classroom sessions, hands-on training, mentorship, and practical exposure to various aspects of the insurance business and industry.

“The newly recruited graduates have been seamlessly integrated into AIICO’s workforce, assuming roles in different units, departments, and divisions across the organization. They will play a vital role in driving the company’s growth and delivering exceptional services to its esteemed clients” he posited.

Commenting on its success, the MD/CEO of Insurer, Babatunde Fajemirokun, who expressed his satisfaction and optimism for the future said “We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional graduates to our organization.

“Their talent and fresh perspectives will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and continue to position us as a leader in the insurance industry. We remain committed to nurturing their growth and providing them with a supportive environment to excel.”

Also commenting, the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Oluyemi Obakin said: “The success of AIICO’s Graduate Trainee Programme not only signifies the company’s investment in nurturing young talents but also reaffirms its position as an employer of choice for graduates seeking a rewarding career in the insurance sector”