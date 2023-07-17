Rhasidat Adeleke will make her debut as a professional athlete at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meeting in Hungary today after opting to forgo her senior year in the collegiate ranks as a student at the University of Texas.

Adeleke’s outstanding form has hastened her switch to the pros, with the 200m event in Szekesfehervar serving as a warm-up for Friday’s prestigious Diamond League meeting, where the 20-year-old will race over 400m.

The Irish record holder over both distances, last month Adeleke lowered her own previous record in the 400m to 49.20 seconds when scorching to victory at the National Collegiate Athletics Association Championships on her home track in Austin.

The meeting record time came just two months after breaking the 50-second barrier for the first time and catapulted her to 20th on the all-time women’s list.

Adeleke posted on Instagram: “I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to represent the University of Texas these past three years.

“I couldn’t have made a better decision! I’d like to thank absolutely everyone who supported me along the way and those that helped me become who I am today.

“However, I’d like to announce that I am forgoing the remainder of my eligibility and becoming a professional athlete.”