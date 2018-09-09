Work commences on multi-million dollar Abuja Centenary City project

Uche Usim, Abuja

Works will soon commence on Abuja Centenary City project currently handled by Centenary City Developers FZE (CCDF), a joint venture between Front Range Developers of the UAE and Centenary City Plc.

To this end, CCDF has announced the beginning of the Centenary City development with the launch of its first co-development opportunity, The Grove.

The project is spread over a total construction area of 91,000 square meters and will have a total of 236 units, comprising five bedroom terrace houses.

It will feature a stylish and contemporary design, as well as landscaped gardens and a Club House with a gymnasium and swimming pool. It offers direct access to Kuje Road and is within close proximity to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Downtown Centenary City proper where residents will have access to the retail, food & beverage and entertainment options at the Nigeria Mall to explore. The project will be a prized investment for those seeking a premium residential lifestyle experience in a dynamic, multi-cultural community.

READ ALSO: Customs seizes 320kg cannabis, other contraband in Sokoto

Mr. Jaimal Shergill, Executive Director of Front Range Properties of the UAE said: “After a thorough due diligence process and confirming all the approvals are in place, we are confident to launch The Grove, in Centenary City. This location is one of the most promising in Centenary City for its access to Centenary City’s lifestyle and entertainment hotspots, making it an excellent investment for buyers and investors. It is also near the Range Safari Park, the First Urban Safari Park, which is coming to Abuja soon.”

On his part, Dr. Odenigwe Ike Michaels, Jr., Managing Director of Centenary City Plc., stated: “we are pleased that our strategic partners from the UAE are acting on their convictions on Nigeria while others wait. This is because Centenary City has all the approvals to go ahead with the development of the project, the support of the Federal Government and the investment from UAE”.

He disclosed that “Front Range Developers, supported by Image Investments LLC, an Investment Company in the UAE, will soon demonstrate a faster pace of project development, with all phases of the Centenary City Project developing rapidly.”

READ ALSO: My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe

On 8th August 2018, Managing Director of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Mr. Emmanuel Jime, stated that all obstacles hindering the take-off of the Abuja Centenary Economic City Free Zone in Abuja have been cleared thus paving the way for its implementation.“Most of the grey areas that have hindered the take-off have been cleared through the involvement of NEPZA with the FCTA, NIPC and other relevant agencies,” he said.

Mr. Jime who said the Centenary City Abuja was conceptualized and initiated at the same time with Eko Atlantic City, expressed happiness that the project is about to witness a gigantic leap.

He revealed that with the Centenary City Abuja, there would be no need for Nigerians to go abroad for shopping and tourism, adding that this would also stem capital flights occasioned by Nigerians visiting places like Dubai and the United States of America.