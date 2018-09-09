– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe
9th September 2018 - Tambuwal calls for unity, urges religious leaders to stand against vices
9th September 2018 - “Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome
9th September 2018 - Time for a decency act
9th September 2018 - Are you a giver or taker?
9th September 2018 - Nigeria’s reputation worrisome says Prof. Gana
9th September 2018 - Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant
9th September 2018 - LASG warns against use of asbestos in homes, says it is carcinogenic
9th September 2018 - Kogi women politicians: Men are suppressing, relegating us
9th September 2018 - Murray, Mattek-Sands win U.S. Open mixed doubles
Home / National / My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe
DIVINE

My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe

— 9th September 2018

“God has a way of talking to everybody. As such, it is divine revelation that made me to choose the SDP.”

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said that his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2019 general election.

READ ALSO: Our aspirants are men of honour – SDP

Osakwe, who disclosed this yesterday after picking his nomination form, at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja, promised that 60 percent of his ministers would be children of the poor.

As of the time of filing this report, the SDP has five presidential aspirants namely: Prof. Jerry Gana, who was once a Minister of Information and Culture, former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke, and Amb. for Peace, Pastor Felix Osakwe.

Other aspirants include a former minister and ambassador to Mexico and Canada, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, and Mr John Dara.

Osakwe, a Delta State-born pastor, vowed to tackle insecurity by establishing a state police.

“If we can restructure this country and allow what we call state police, I can assure you that security problem in Nigeria will be minimal.

“My mandate is a bit different from others. My mandate is to create an equal opportunity for the youths.

“I know that these are statements made by politicians when they want to win elections, but I am speaking from my heart,” Osakwe said.

“I will be the first president to appoint 50 percent of the youths as ministers and 60 percent will be children of the poor.”

Osakwe spoke about his strategy to ensure stable electricity generation by empowering local governments to be self-sufficient.

“I believe that I have something I can offer. With my experience as a preacher of over 30 years and also an ambassador for peace,” Osakwe added.

“God has a way of talking to everybody. As such, it is divine revelation that made me to choose the SDP.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DIVINE

My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe

— 9th September 2018

“God has a way of talking to everybody. As such, it is divine revelation that made me to choose the SDP.” Okwe Obi, Abuja A presidential aspirant, Amb. Felix Osakwe, has said that his presidential aspiration has divine backing, especially for choosing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2019 general election. READ ALSO: Our…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Tambuwal calls for unity, urges religious leaders to stand against vices

    — 9th September 2018

    The governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on religious leaders in the country to stand firmly as a bulwark against vices such as corruption, kidnapping and shedding of innocent blood by not only exposing perpetrators but sanctioning those within their folds. The former speaker of the House of Representatives made…

  • REPUTATION

    Nigeria’s reputation worrisome says Prof. Gana

    — 9th September 2018

    “Right now, we are not really caring about the reputation of the nation. [We have to bring] ourselves under core values of integrity, honesty, hard work…” Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana, has described the country’s reputation as ‘worrisome.’ Gana, who is running for the office of the…

  • LAWMAKERS

    Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant

    — 9th September 2018

    On his part, Yabo, who was overwhelmed with the lawmakers’ gesture, described it as a clarion call to confront the many problems facing the state. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Twelve members of Sokoto House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have purchased a gubernatorial form for Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, an…

  • carcinogenic

    LASG warns against use of asbestos in homes, says it is carcinogenic

    — 9th September 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal has alerted the public against the use of asbestos as ceiling in homes, saying it could cause cancer. “Few years ago, Lagos State Government stopped the use of asbestos for ceiling because of its carcinogenic effect; we now use PVCs (plastic) in our estates and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share